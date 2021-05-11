Fabricio Werdum’s controversial loss in PFL 3 is reversed to a No-Contest

The debut of Fabricio Werdum on the PFL it is no longer listed as a loss in the official records.

The 43-year-old Brazilian, former heavyweight champion of the UFC, made his debut with the promotion topping the PFL 3 before his compatriot Renan ferreira.

Within two minutes of the first round of the fight, Werdum fit a triangle that caused Ferreira to surrender. However, the referee who made the fight official, Keith Peterson, did not notice the subtle and brief “tapping” of Ferreira, who seconds later ended the contest with ground and pound.

With the video of Ferreira’s evident submission circulating on the Internet, Larry Hazzard Sr., commissioner of the New Jersey Athletic Commission, reviewed the material and, after consulting with Peterson, reverted the result to a No-Contest.

After this resolution, Werdum and Ferreira are tied with one point in the table of the Heavyweight tournament.

OFFICIAL: The New Jersey State Athletic Control Board has overturned the result of Werdum vs Ferreira to a No Decision. Per the PFL rules, both fighters receive 1 point in the heavyweight standings. pic.twitter.com/9kwudsPYmP – PFL (@PFLMMA) May 10, 2021

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.