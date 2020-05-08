Former UFC champion Fabricio Werdum He has a 2-3 mark since he lost to the current champion Stipe Miocic and he has not fought since May 2018.

The only heavyweight fight between the preliminaries for UFC 249 Saturday night at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, go to Aleksei Oleinik in front of the former champion Fabricio Werdum. The preliminaries start at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. See our UFC odds for the full card and the latest betting options.

Fabricio Werdum vs Aleksei Oleinik LIVE

Werdum (23-8) is the favorite to take the victory. The current heavyweight champion is Stipe Miocic; Werdum is unranked, while Oleinik is 12th.

Werdum, 42, from Brazil crazy for MMA, is a historic heavyweight fighter and has been fighting in the UFC since 2007. “Vai Cavalo»He won the UFC 180 title in November 2014 with a second round TKO (knee and punches) against Mark Hunt and defended the belt with a submission in the third round (guillotine choke) of Cain Velásquez. However, Miocic took the title of Werdum in May 2016 with a first round knockout (hit).

The Werdum The 6-foot-4-inch, 230-pound player is 2-3 since that loss to Miocic, but has not fought since a fourth round knockout by KO in May 2018 (punches) Alexander Volkov due to a drug suspension. However, Werdum It made headlines in January 2019 by rescuing a teenager from possibly drowning on a southern California beach.

Werdum He is a good fighter with 11 of his career wins by submission and six by KO / TKO and decision. It has an average of 3.61 strokes per minute with an accuracy of 51 percent. Than Werdum Win by KO, TKO, or Disqualification is +135 on the UFC odds board with a +300 decision and +400 submission.

It’s almost funny that Oleinik, 42, from Russia, has fought 72 times as an MMA professional. It started in 1996, but did not reach UFC until June 2014. He is the only fighter to have won a UFC through the Ezekiel choke and has done this several times since. Oleinik ended a two-fight losing streak in January with a second-round submission (arm) from Maurice Greene.

While Werdum He is not afraid to take a fight to the ground, that’s where the “Boa Constrictor” lives with 46 career wins by submission. He has been beaten twice like that. Oleinik He averages 3.01 takedowns for 15 minutes with 46 percent accuracy, but his takedown defense is only 20 percent.

Only eight fights involving Oleinik have gone to the judges (is 4-4). It will have a three-inch reach advantage in Werdum. Oleinik winning by submission is +545 with a long throw of +1000 by decision.

UFC 249 Predictions: Oleinik vs Werdum

The over / under rounds for this scheduled three rounds are 1.5, with more than a favorite of -135. Of course, the distance is priced at +220 without -300. That this is the shortest fight of the night is a +160 second favorite for Gaethje-Ferguson. We will bet on Oleinik keeping the victory in the second round.