Fabricio Werdum speaks after change of result in PFL 3: “Justice was done”

After managing to reverse the result of his fight against Renan Ferreira to No Answer, Fabricio Werdum spoke about the decision. The heavyweight thanked the New Jersey Athletic Commission because of the way he reviewed the case and stated that “Justice was done.”

“First of all, I would like to thank the New Jersey Athletic Commission: Mr. Nick Lembo and Larry Hazzard for the swift and efficient work gathering all the evidence necessary to assess the situation. I would like to thank all the specialists who helped in the analysis of the situation and also Keith Peterson for the cooperation and honesty of the event. Thanks also to PFL that delivered all the necessary material to the commission. Anyway, justice was done! ”, wrote Werdum in its Instagram.

After a controversial debut in his new home. Werdum now has a record of 24-9 and 1 No Contest. Former champion of UFC has 1 point in the season’s heavyweight tournament 2021 and he will have to win his next match to qualify for the playoffs.