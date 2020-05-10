The first major event to return amid the global coronavirus pandemic, UFC 249 started off with good attractions for MMA fans on its preliminary card. In the duel with the greatest “appeal” of the initial confrontations, Donald Cerrone and Anthony Pettis promoted a combat totally based on striking and very intense, especially in the last round. After three rounds of a lot of action in the standing fight, better for “Showtime”, who left with the triumph by unanimous decision of the judges, recovering from the two losses previously suffered fighting for the Ultimate.

Still on the preliminary card, on his return to MMA after two years, Fabrício Werdum did not perform well and ended up being defeated by Alexey Oleynik in the split decision of the judges. Another Brazilian in action at the event, Vicente Luque used his striking well and, in a very agitated fight against Niko Price, left with the triumph by technical knockout (medical interruption) in the third round of the confrontation, winning again in the organization.

Werdum returns to UFC with defeat to Russian

The duel started agitated, with Fabrício Werdum and Alexey Oleynik going for the straight striking from the first seconds. The Russian sought to impose more pressure on his blows, with some of them entering the face of the Brazilian, who tried to counterattack with knees in the clinch. With Oleynik clearly superior in the first round, Werdum tried to react in the second round and went back to betting on his knees. In one of them, “Vai Cavalo” took Alexey to the ground, and with that, tried to stick to his back, but lost his position.

With the same actions, Werdum wasted no time and, right at the beginning of the last round, he brought down Oleynik again. When attempting an armbar, Fabrício lost his position where he was on top and started to stay below the ground. However, quickly, the former champion reversed the position and bet again on the armbar, without success. The fight was back on its feet, but the Brazilian was quick to take Alexey down again. Despite dominance in the last round, the referees decided to give Alexey Oleynik a split victory.

Vicente Luque returns to win American in rematch

Vicente Luque and Niko Price started the duel in a balanced way and looking for striking, with both exchanging many kicks and punches. In the first round, the Brazilian had a slight advantage, but in the final minute, he was taken to the ground, making the fight even more even. The second round started with Luque applying more kicks and with good combinations of punches, but Price returned to equalize the actions during the partial.

The third and final round showed the most worn-out athletes, but the good deed continued in the standing fight, with straight striking. In the final part of the assault, the Brazilian connected a beautiful left coup that took the American to the ground. The blow hit Price’s eye, which was attended to by a doctor and was no longer able to continue the fight, due to the wound on the spot. In this way, Vicente won by technical knockout and recovered from the setback to Stephen Thompson in his last fight. In addition, the Brasiliense beat Niko again, just as it happened in 2017.

Other highlights

The preliminary card at UFC 249 also featured good fighting. Highlight, for example, Bryce Mitchell’s dominant victory over Charles Rosa in the unanimous decision of the judges. With that, the 25-year-old American maintained his unbeaten record in MMA, now with 13 victories. In addition, the card had the triumphs of Ryan Spann and Carla Esparza, who defeated Sam Alvey and Michelle Waterson, respectively.

RESULTS:

UFC 249

Jacksonville, Florida (USA)

Saturday, May 9, 2020

Preliminary Card

Anthony Pettis defeated Donald Cerrone by unanimous decision of the judges

Alexey Oleynik defeated Fabrício Werdum by split decision of the judges

Carla Esparza defeated Michelle Waterson by split jury decision

Vicente Luque defeated Niko Price by technical knockout (medical interruption) in 3R

Bryce Mitchell defeated Charles Rosa by unanimous decision of the judges

Ryan Spann defeated Sam Alvey by unanimous decision of the judges

