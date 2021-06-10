Fabricio Werdum explains departure from his fight in PFL

Fabricio Werdum spoke after being withdrawn from his fight against Brandon sayles at PFL 6, June 25, at Atlantic City. The press team at Brazil sent a statement revealing that an MRI showed brain swelling after fighting with Renan ferreira on PFL 3.

After the exams, the fighter’s neurologist, Dr. Wuilker Campos, believes that it is prudent to withdraw Werdum not only from combat, but also from training. According to the press release, swelling in the area could impair hearing and visual perception.

Notice

“I hid a lot of injuries to be able to fight when I was 20 years old, but now I need to prioritize my health and listen to the doctor. I want to share with my daughters and see them growing up, that’s the right thing to do at this moment ”, he claimed Werdum.

It must be remembered that the result of the last fight of Werdum ended with controversy, with a victory for KO from Renan ferreira, which ended in No Answer. After the commission’s analysis, it was found that Renan he gave up before knocking out his rival.

