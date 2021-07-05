Fabricio Werdum challenges Fedor Emelianenko: “He was never the best”

Fedor Emelianenko will fight again on October 23 in Moscow at Bellator. But he still has no opponent, so there is no shortage of those who are contacting the company to face the “Last Emperor.” Fabricio Werdum now appears among them, which on June 26, 2010 beat Emelianenko by surrender in the first round at the Strikeforce event: Fedor vs. Werdum causing one of the biggest surprises in MMA history.

In recent social media posts «Vai Cabalo» launched a challenge for a rematch:

«Fedor, if you are the best in history, do you want revenge on me? Hey I’m ready for Russia«.

«Fedor was never the best in history because I killed the best in history. Scott Coker, let’s go.

«Who should be Fedor’s next opponent: Fabricio Werdum, Josh Barnett or Junior Dos Santos?«.

Fabricio Werdum against Fedor Emelianenko in a rematch it would be a really interesting fight. The two remain in good shape considering they are near the end of their careers. But at the moment we only have the words of the Brazilian fighter, because the Russian has not answered. Neither has Scott Coker, the president of Bellator.

