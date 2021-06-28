Fabrice Santoro rejects the GOAT debate: “It makes no sense to compare them”

After all the numbers and statistics that we put on the table every week in search of the chosen one, to see if in the end he will be right Fabrice Santoro. The Frenchman, a little tired of the eternal debate about who is the best player of all time, left us some recent statements with a very clear position.

“We have three GOAT, it makes no sense to compare them. One has won Roland Garros 13 times, the other has won every Grand Slam at least twice, and then he has Roger with another 20 Grand Slam titles and being the most elegant player of all time, “stressed the Frenchman.