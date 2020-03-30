Almost 10 years after leaving Arsenal, where he revealed himself under the guidance of Arsène Wenger, Cesc Fabregas explains why he left the London ship to return to FC Barcelona.

It’s a period that has hurt Arsenal’s fans. Established at the Emirates Stadium since 2006, the London club led by Arsène Wenger then began its slow fall in the hierarchy of the Premier League, the Alsatian manager betting on young players more or less talented. Cesc Fabregas, who joined the Gunners at 16, had become the team’s captain, but did not feel sufficiently surrounded.

The Spanish medium, in the podcast Arsecast, tells of his departure from the English capital in 2011 (for Barça): “I put myself under pressure to lead this team, to do everything to win a title and, at some point , I felt a little lonely. Especially the last two or three years, I have felt that Robin and Samir were the only players who were at my level mentally and technically. It’s not arrogant to say that, that’s what I thought at the time. ”

Sagna strikes back

During this 2010-2011 season, concluded with a happy 4th place in the classification, Robin van Persie and Samir Nasri made the difference offensively, accompanied by Theo Walcott, Marouane Chamakh or Andrey Arshavin. The defensive sector was, on the other hand, a little more fragile, with the “Frenchies” Laurent Koscielny, Sébastien Squillaci, Bacary Sagna and Gaël Clichy, as well as Emmanuel Eboué and Johan Djourou. Wojciech Szczesny and Lukasz Fabianski, they were competing in the goals…

This analysis obviously did not appeal to all Arsenal players of the time. Bacary Sagna, challenged by Goal, said he was “surprised” by the words of the Catalan, whom he still considers as “a great guy”, but adding: “Arsenal trained him, so to say that some players do not were not at his level is a bit severe because I’m not sure he was an exemplary player during those seasons. ” The former right back of the Blues recalls that “the press said he did not run enough and he did not come back to defend” …

Also read:

Fabregas’ dream life in Monaco

Mercato Arsenal: Aubameyang price set