‘FabLab Itinerante’ is born, the first itinerant digital manufacturing laboratory in Castilla-La Mancha – Lanza Digital

Red Cross gives the adapted vehicle with the necessary technological equipment

Aims to reduce the digital divide in rural areas

FabLab Cuenca, the United States Embassy and the Cuenca Red Cross collaborate to create a Digital Manufacturing Laboratory on wheels (Itinerant FabLab) that will serve to bring technological innovation closer to rural areas. This itinerant laboratory will carry out inclusive activities that are committed to an egalitarian social transformation in the region.

FabLab Itinerante is a pilot program that seeks to reduce the digital divide and bring technological innovation closer to different parts of the Castilian-La Mancha community. This Thursday the website of this project is presented: https://www.fablabcuenca.com/fablab-itinerante.

The first phase will take place from May and will visit various locations in the region throughout the year, provided that the epidemiological situation allows it. In a vehicle adapted for the occasion that has been loaned by the Cuenca Red Cross, there will be all the necessary technological equipment, demonstrations and training activities will be carried out in the different towns of the provinces of the region.

The Mobile FabLab will reach populations in the rural environment with a service inspired by the bibliobuses, to allow the creation of real objects that can be manufactured according to the proposals created by the participants. The vehicle will feature precision machines and hand tools so that the program facilitators can show the digital manufacturing processes through techniques such as 3D printing, design, programming and robotics or simply the use of mobile and access applications. to Internet.

For each session that takes place in the itinerant FabLab, there will be demonstrations, workshops and talks in each of the selected locations; The training of the participants will be promoted and a collaborative work network will be created where technology is applied in the creation of products or help to innovate in certain production processes.

The sessions will be free and open to the public, with special emphasis on bringing these workshops closer to women, teachers and students from local schools. These sessions will be focused on bringing training solutions, job placement and reducing the digital divide in these rural areas.

Collaborative work

In the words of Emma Marwood, Consul for Public Diplomacy at the Consulate General of Barcelona and coordinator of this project, “for the US Diplomatic Mission it is important to support projects such as the Itinerant FabLab, which will serve to increase the passion for learning, promote collaborative work and increasing the entrepreneurial and innovative spirit, which are so characteristic of the US and which we at the Embassy promote with our projects and programs ”.

Red Cross, aware that emerging technologies favor social and humanitarian action in favor of the most vulnerable people, supports the realization of this pioneering project due to its innovation and that, according to Pedro Roca, provincial president of the Red Cross in Cuenca, “will mean a highly positive impact for the rural areas of our region, allowing to carry out processes that can be understood and used by citizens in their daily lives ”.

The humanitarian organization has a strong commitment to the development of humanitarian technology initiatives, which to date has resulted in a firm commitment to technological solutions that allow the improvement of the living conditions of the people it serves.



Equal access

For her part, Delia Millán, director and founder of FabLabCuenca, affirmed that “the Itinerant FabLab will promote that ideas can be developed locally and that citizens have the necessary tools to carry them out without having to go abroad. By bringing the manufacturing laboratory closer to each area, it will be possible to facilitate equal access to information and new manufacturing techniques so that the transformation of society is carried out in an equitable manner. We will be able to contribute knowledge and tools for the benefit of society ”.

The Itinerant FabLab begins its journey with the initial sessions of the pilot project, but it is part of a much more ambitious initiative proposed by FabLab Cuenca to be developed in several phases; the first to consolidate a regular system that allows reaching most of the municipalities, including those with less exposure to the most cutting-edge equipment in technology, and second, with the necessary collaboration of public institutions, for the creation of various local maker spaces that make up the network of rural creators in Castilla-La Mancha, joining the global network of laboratories that facilitate the exchange of knowledge, designs and collaboration between users at an international level.

