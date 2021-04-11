Fabiola Martínez raises the temperature with mini shorts and Tigres jersey

Despite the fact that Tigres is not going through its best moment, the Monterrey host, Fabiola Martínez, does not stop supporting the feline team, as she demonstrated with her recent publication on social networks.

Before the match he held before el Club America, Fabiola Martinez stole the glances of his little more than a million followers by posing daringly in a mini denim shorts and the Tigres sweater.

Also read: Liga MX: Rayados defeats Toluca in ‘Hell’ and approaches the Liguilla

The publication has managed to reach more than 50 thousand likes and 150 comments, who highlight its beauty and its support for the team, of course, some followers do not agree because of its love of the feline painting, but they do not stop commenting positively.

Also read: Liga MX: Javier Aguirre said he was satisfied with Rayados’ victory against Toluca

Martínez stood out for his participation in the Telehit program, ‘Guerra de Chiste’, stealing glances for his occurrence and jokes, also, in his social networks stand out for his black humor, something that has generated great reception from his fans, who like me to speak ‘without mincing my tongue’.