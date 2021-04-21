Fabiola Martínez drives the networks crazy with her daring dance in a tiny swimsuit (Video)

Regiomontana driver and fan of Tigers, Fabiola Martinez, dazzled his million followers on his social networks with his two recent publications, in which he shows off his free time on the beach.

Martínez, who has always distinguished himself for being a person without filters and saying things without ‘hairs on the tongue’, captivated his fans with a daring dance in a white swimsuit to the rhythm of Bad Bunny.

Also read: Liga MX: Ignacio Ambríz sees the Club León’s two-time championship feasible

Of course, the positive comments were swift, letting her know that she looked great. The clip has managed to reach more than 30 thousand likes and hundreds of responses from its fans.

Also read: Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappé looks for a house in Madrid and triggers rumors of his signing

However, that did not stop there, since, minutes later, with sunglasses and the sea in the background, he sang with all feeling, ending with ‘Here it is, your headache’.