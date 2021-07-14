Fabiola Martínez drives fans crazy with ‘spicy’ photo with nothing on top

Fabiola Martínez, the Monterrey television presenter, has once again captured the eyes of her loyal followers on social networks, leaving the beauty that she seldom shows on television in full view.

Via Instagram, the fan of the UANL Tigres spread the image where she appears lying on a mat with nothing on top, leaving her tremendous charms to the imagination, accompanied by the following words.

“We are in a society that is frightened by those who dedicate ourselves to the art of showing the anatomy of women, but you have already told the world what your wishes are for this anatomy,” he wrote.

The host Fabiola Martínez has received more than 31 thousand likes and about 500 comments from her more than one million followers on Instagram, where she highlights the beauty that she looks in each publication on her social networks.

