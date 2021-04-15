Fabiola Guajardo was going to be a stripper and now she loves pole dance

Fabiola Guajardo shares how her character of “Silvia” in the series of “Looking for frida” from Telemundo It arose as a result of the Covid19 pandemic. Actually, the actress was going to play another role, that of a stripper, which has left her a passion for pole dance.

“This (his passion for pole dance) came up for ‘Looking for Frida’, but the series we were going to do before the pandemic. My character was not ‘Silvia’, I think her name was ‘Lorena’ and she was a stripper, so I had to learn to do pole fitness, pole dance and they gave me a class and then the pandemic arrives and they completely close everything, “said the Mexican actress.

Guajardo has conquered the public for his roles in soap operas such as “Pasión y Poder”, “Yo No Creo en los Hombres”, “Corona de Lágrimas” and “Por Ella Soy Eva”, among others.

About the stripper character that so moved her, she continues saying: “Well, I’m going to prepare for this character and the pandemic really saved me a lot. I took classes by zoom, I became a little addicted to sports, I love it, watch out! It is very tiring, it is an impressive cardio but obviously you do it very beautiful ”.

Fabiola had to adapt to changes in history. “To make the series as quickly as possible they adapted many things and everything was adapted to the forum, so they had to change the story a little bit and I stay in the series but with another character, they changed me to the character of Silvia who also love him” .

