Although he is in voluntary isolation, Fabiola Campomanes He turned again to his social networks to share a sensual photograph.

Posing in a tiny two-piece black swimsuit, the actress used the image to remember, along with her 1.3 million followers, one of her visits to the beach.

“The call“Is the phrase with which he described the image that in a few hours generated thousands of red hearts given by his faithful admirers, who appreciated his stylized figure.

At 47 years old, the actress made it clear that she looks perfect thanks to the rigorous diets and exercises she performs every day.

Days before, the friend of Kate del Castillo and Montserrat Oliver He wasted sensuality by stripping off his clothes and posing in a hot topless from his bed. Image with which he asked his followers to smile, dream and love.

.