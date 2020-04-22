After being in critical condition for three weeks, the singer Fabiola Calle, from the duet Las Hermanitas Calle, gave a second coronavirus test negative, after confirming that she was infected with the disease. The 73-year-old artist left the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and remains in special care at the CES Clinic in Medellín.

Solangel Calle, Fabiola’s sister, confirmed that the singer beat the virus and it evolves satisfactorily, after suffering respiratory and lung complications. He hoped that next week he could be discharged from the clinic to continue his recovery at home.

“My sister is already well recovered, she no longer has coronavirus. Due to her state of weakness, I will bring her to my house next week so that she can recover here, if God allows (…). The test is negative, it passed the virus and we are going forward. She is still in special care. We thank everyone for their prayers for their recovery, “he said.

A week ago, Lina Barrientos, the other member of the Little Sisters Street, announced that the second sample was negative of COVID-19. The two artists were on a musical tour in the United States, where they presumably contracted the disease. Upon returning to the country, they were in preventive isolation and confirmed that they were carriers of the virus. Now both Fabiola and Lina manage to overcome the pandemic.

Antioquia reached 366 infected people of coronavirus, according to the most recent report from the Ministry of Health. One of the most encouraging data is that 229 already have a negative sample, that is, they recovered from the disease. Even, eleven municipalities in the department do not currently have active cases of the virus.

