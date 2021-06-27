Fabio Quartararo wins the TT Assen and extends his lead before the summer

Fabio Quartararo has achieved victory at TT Assen, a triumph that allows the French to go into the summer break with a more solid leadership. The ‘Diablo’ has made a solid start and once he has taken the lead of the race he did not leave the first position until he hit the checkered flag. Maverick Viñales finished second to complete the Yamaha doubleAlthough the Spanish rider has never posed a threat to the current MotoGP leader. For its part, Joan Mir has signed a great comeback to get on the podium at the Dutch GP.

Pecco Bagnaia was the smartest driver at the start and was placed first ahead of Fabio Quartararo. For its part, Maverick Viñales followed the reverse path and fell to fourth place in a first lap in which Marc Márquez gained nine positions. Quickly, # 93 reached tenth position due to Álex Rins’ exit from the track after the touch with Johann Zarco. Right after, Fabio Quartararo surpassed Pecco Bagnaia to take the lead, a position he was not going to abandon. In fact, the ‘Devil’ escaped from the group to leave Pecco Bagnaia the difficult task of stopping his rivals.

Maverick Viñales finished second, but he was not a threat to his teammate.

Pecco Bagnaia couldn’t hold the pressure and after going off-track several times, the Ducati rider received a ‘Long Lap’ penalty that made him drop to ninth place. The fall of Jack Miller and the departure of Takaaki Nakagami finished cleaning the front group. In fact, Maverick Viñales managed to place second to emulate his teammate’s strategy and also escaped from the group, although with no real options to hunt down his teammate. In fact, Fabio Quartararo achieved a placid victory to stretch his MotoGP lead before the holidays.

Maverick Viñales secured second position ahead of Joan Mir, since the current MotoGP champion signed a great comeback to close the podium. French Johann Zarco had to settle for fourth place, while the Portuguese Miguel Oliveira closed the TT Assen in fifth place. Pecco Bagnaia was finally sixth despite attacks from a Marc Márquez who had to resign himself to the seventh position, all after prevailing in a battle to the limit with Aleix Espargaró. The Honda of Takaaki Nakagami and Pol Espargaró have been in charge of closing the ‘top 10’ on the Dutch track.

2021 MotoGP Netherlands GP race results



P.No.RiderCountryTeamMotoTiempo120Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Energy Yamaha

Yamaha40’35.031212Maverick ViñalesSPAMonster Energy Yamaha

Yamaha + 2.757336Joan MirSPASuzuki Ecstar

Suzuki + 5.76045Johann ZarcoFRAPramac RacingDucati + 6.130588Miguel OliveiraPORRed Bull KTM

KTM + 8.402663Francesco BagnaiaITADucati TeamDucati + 10.035793Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda

Honda + 10.110841Aleix EspargaróSPAAprilia GresiniAprilia + 10.346930Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda

Honda + 12.2251044Pol EspargaróSPARepsol HondaHonda + 18.5651142Álex Rins

SPASuzuki Ecstar

Suzuki + 21.3721233Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM

KTM + 21.676139Danilo PetrucciITATech 3 KTM

KTM + 27.7831473 Álex Márquez

SPALCR Honda

Honda + 29.7721523Enea BastianiniITAAvintia Racing

Ducati + 32.7851632Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia GresiniAprilia + 37.5731731Garrett GerloffUSAYamaha SRTYamaha + 53.2131810Luca MariniITAAvintia Racing

Ducati + 1’06.791 Not Classified

27Iker LecuonaSPATech 3 KTM

KTM8 Laps

43Jack MillerAUSDucati TeamDucati8 Laps

89Jorge Martín SPAPramac RacingDucati12 Laps

46Valentino RossiITAYamaha SRTYamaha19 Laps