Fabio Quartararo wins the Italian GP in honor of Jason Dupasquier

Fabio Quartararo has made good his pole and has conquered the victory in the GP of Italy. On a day marked by the death of the Swiss rider Jason Dupasquier, the ‘Diablo’ has signed an almost perfect race to certify his victory at Mugello and escape at the head of the MotoGP general classification, a triumph that has not taken long in dedicating to the Moto3 rider. For its part, the Portuguese Miguel Oliveira and champion Joan Mir have completed the podiumAlthough the order within it has been in doubt after both exceeding the limits of the track on the last lap.

Following the minute of silence by Jason Dupasquier, the start of the Italian GP was lived with a different atmosphere. Despite everything, the duel in the first meters between Pecco Bagnaia and Fabio Quartararo it was very tight. A battle that lasted between little and nothing, since the Ducati rider was going to the ground, all moments after the fall of Marc Márquez. With Bagnaia out of the game, Miguel Oliveira moved to occupy the second position after signing a great start in which he gained four positions in the first meters. For its part, Johann Zarco was in charge of closing the podium.

From that moment on, the race was divided into two fronts. On the one hand, Fabio Quartararo in the lead, riding alone and without pressure. On the other, Miguel Oliveira signing a great performance to maintain the second position, while from behind Joan Mir and Álex Rins began their particular comeback ‘hand in hand’. If Mir beat Miller and Binder, Rins did the same. That the champion also accounted for Johann Zarco, his partner was no less. However, Suzuki’s possible double podium It evaporated with the fall of Álex Rins in the last corner of the circuit, thus breaking up such a profitable couple.

Fabio Quartararo conquers Mugello and achieves his fourth consecutive pole

Fabio Quartararo certified his victory without opposition, while Miguel Oliveira and Joan Mir closed the podiumNot without intrigue as the Portuguese and the Spanish exceeded the limits of the track at turn 5. Penalty and ‘countersanction’ so that everything ended in the same order that the checkered flag had seen. For its part, Johann Zarco scored fourth place ahead of Brad Binder and Jack Miller, while Aleix Espargaró finished seventh. The different falls took Maverick Viñales to eighth place, while Danilo Petrucci was ninth and Valentino Rossi closed the ‘top 10’ in his Mugello.

2021 MotoGP Italian GP race results



P.Nº.RiderCountryEquipmentMotoTiempo120Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Energy Yamaha

Yamaha41’16.344288Miguel Oliveira PORRed Bull KTM

KTM + 2.592336Joan MirSPASuzuki Ecstar

Suzuki + 3.00045Johann ZarcoFRAPramac RacingDucati + 3.535533Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM

KTM + 4.903643Jack MillerAUSDucati TeamDucati + 6.233741Aleix EspargaróSPAAprilia GresiniAprilia + 8.030812Maverick ViñalesSPAMonster Energy Yamaha

Yamaha + 17.23999Danilo PetrucciITATech 3 KTM

KTM + 23.2961046Valentino RossiITAYamaha SRTYamaha + 25.1461127Iker LecuonaSPATech 3 KTM

KTM + 25.1521244Pol EspargaróSPARepsol HondaHonda + 26.0591351Michele Pirro

ITAPramac RacingDucati + 26.1821473Álex Márquez

SPALCR Honda

Honda + 29.4001532Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia GresiniAprilia + 32.3781621Franco MorbidelliITAYamaha SRTYamaha + 37.9061710Luca MariniITAAvintia Racing

Ducati + 50.306 Not Classified

30Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda

Honda4 Laps

42 Alex Rins

SPASuzuki Ecstar

Suzuki5 Laps

63Francesco BagnaiaITADucati TeamDucati22 Laps

93Marc MárquezSPARepsol HondaHonda22 LapsThe 1st lap has not finished

23Enea BastianiniITAAvintia RacingDucati0 Lap