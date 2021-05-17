Fabio Quartararo leads Yamaha’s one-two in Le Mans qualifying

Fabio Quartararo has scored the pole of the French GP MotoGP after being the fastest rider in a tight Q2 on a track that still had patches of moisture. Despite this circumstance and the discomfort you drag on your forearm After the operation he underwent after the Spanish GP, the ‘Diablo’ was able to get the best out of his Yamaha M1 to set a time of 1: 32.600, record with which he has surpassed Maverick Viñales by 81 thousandths. For his part, Jack Miller finished third to complete the first row of the grid.

Q1 started in mixed track conditions, with slick tires to plow through the still wet sections of the track. Some conditions that played in favor of some of the pilots with less to lose, to the point that Lorenzo Savadori set the best time of Q1 with the Aprilia RS-GP. The Italian driver thus managed to go to Q2 for the first time with a time of 1: 42.550, also signing a forceful performance since Luca Marini was eight tenths behind Savadori. As a result of this performance, pilots such as Aleix Espargaró, Joan Mir, Álex Rins or Pecco Bagnaia were out of the equation.

Maverick Viñales felt really comfortable on a track with patches of moisture.

Thus, a Q2 was reached that was played under similar conditions and large absences.. A situation in which the official Yamaha riders emerged above the rest to make a 1-2 on the grid. With a time of 1: 32,600, Fabio Quartararo scored pole ahead of Maverick Viñales, thus achieving his second consecutive pole after the one achieved in Jerez. Now, the Frenchman must trust that the operation he has undergone can prevent the pain in his forearm from ruining his performance in his home race as happened in Jerez. Jack Miller, with the third best time, will be a teammate of both in the front row.

In the second row of the grid, Franco Morbidelli will start with the third of the Yamaha along with Johann Zarco and the Spanish Marc Márquez. The # 93 little by little regains his pulse and after signing the best time in the last free practice, he begins to roll in times of the best. In fact, the top six have finished in just over four tenths. Already on the third row of the grid, Takaaki Nakagami will start with the second Honda after narrowly beating Pol Espargaró. For its part, Valentino Rossi was ninth, with Miguel Oliveira, Lorenzo Savadori and Luca Marini occupying the starting line.

Qualifying results (Q2) of the 2021 MotoGP French GP

P.No.RiderCountryTeamMotoTiempo120Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Energy Yamaha

Yamaha1’32.600212Maverick ViñalesSPAMonster Energy Yamaha

Yamaha + 0.081343 Jack Miller

AUSDucati TeamDucati + 0.104421Franco MorbidelliITAYamaha SRTYamaha + 0.16655Johann ZarcoFRAPramac RacingDucati + 0.277693Marc MárquezSPARepsol Honda

Honda + 0.473730Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda

Honda + 0.520844Pol EspargaroSPARepsol Honda

Honda + 0.550946Valentino RossiITAYamaha SRTYamaha + 0.7911088Miguel OliveiraPORRed Bull KTM

KTM + 1.2671132Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia GresiniAprilia + 1.6581210Luca MariniITAAvintia Racing

Ducati + 1,665