Fabio Quartararo has already undergone surgery

05/04/2021 at 4:43 PM CEST

Fabio Quartararo He left the whole paddock worried after last weekend’s race in Jerez, when after going first for almost the entire race he began to lose positions, allowing himself to be overtaken by the rest of the grid and crossing the finish line in tears. The pilot explained that he suffered intense pain in his right forearm and his arm was left without feeling to be able to give gas and brake and decided to loosen: “The arm hardened and became like a stone. I resisted for about six laps, but there came a point where I could barely brake and it was even dangerous& rdquor; affirmed the French.

Fabio decided to travel to France, giving up the Jerez tests to find out what the pain in his forearm could be due to. In 2019 he underwent surgery for compartment syndrome after also suffering a lot of pain in some races and suspected that it could be the same injury. The Yamaha man was quite concerned about the problem in his arm and decided that it was time to find a solution: “It is clear that I have to do something, because the arm is not right. In Portimao it annoyed me a bit and here, starting mid-stroke, I could barely brake with four fingers when I normally do with one & rdquor ;.

Opération ✔️. Tout c’est bien passé, une chose en tête la prochaine course à domicile 💪🏼 🇫🇷 / Surgery ✔️. Everything fine, only one goal is next race at home 💪🏼🇫🇷

Ps: I just wake up 😂 pic.twitter.com/RcnXIYtHTM – Fabio Quartararo (@ FabioQ20) May 4, 2021

After performing the pertinent medical tests to determine the cause, has been operated successfully this Tuesday in France and he hopes to be in perfect condition to reach his home grand prize that will be held on the weekend of May 14-16 at the Le Mans circuit. Fabio also joked on Monday in a photo with Valentino rossi exchanging helmets where the Italian wished him encouragement and see him “stronger than ever” at the French GP.