Fabio Quartararo dominates in Mugello and achieves record and pole in the Italian circuit

The French Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha YZR M 1) this Saturday set a new record for the Mugello circuit and added his fourth consecutive pole position by being the fastest in the official classification for the Italian Grand Prix of MotoGP.

Quartararo stopped the clock at 1: 45.187, with which he unseated the previous absolute record, which the Italian had set in the morning. Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia (Ducati Desmosedici GP21) in 1: 45.456, a record that was also beaten by the transalpine although to finish second.

With a significant time delay due to the very serious accident suffered by the Swiss Jason Dupasquier in the Moto3 classification, the fourth free practice sessions of MotoGP began, which was dominated by the Frenchman Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha YZR M 1), with the Italian Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia (Ducati Desmosedici GP21), dominator of the last test rounds, in second position at barely a tenth of a second.

Some free ones that are valid to prepare for the race to be held at practically the same time and in which once again the Yamaha and Ducati were protagonists, with the Japanese Honda Takaaki nakagami and the Suzuki of the Spanish Alex Rins as best supporting actors, also just over a tenth of a second.

Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia RS-GP) was the first leader of the first classification, surpassed by the Italian Enea Bastianini (Ducati Desmosedici GP20), while Marc Márquez literally stuck his Repsol Honda RC 213 V into the slipstream of the Yamaha YZR M 1 of Maverick Viñales to try to get a good time.

Both Viñales and Márquez were upset at the end of the straight by the Japanese Takaaki nakagami, which they found in the middle of the track and were “annoyed” by the lap, so both decided to go into their workshops to make the first tire change, while the Japanese was first, with 1: 46.195.

Márquez got on his motorcycle again but to wait for the passing of what he wanted to be his rival of reference, again Viñales, who noticed the action of his rival and left in an area of ​​the circuit and then entered the street of workshops, but with all the impudence in the world, Repsol Honda went after him.

In the end, both of them went out on track knowing that they only had one chance, maybe two, to get a good time that would give them a pass to the second classification.

Marc Márquez’s “trick” took effect because in the first lap he took the lead with 1: 45.924, his best time of the weekend, followed by Maverick Viñales, although Aleix Espargaró displaced him to third place on his last lap.

The Yamaha one was still on the track and could try it, but he went long in a corner of the third set and finished out of the second classification by being third, the first time he was out of the second classification.

The table was served for discussion due to Márquez’s attitude, not very decorous, and Viñales’ anger at being left out of Q2.

In the meantime and before starting the second classification, Marc Márquez opened his leather suit and tried to relax his right shoulder, the one that is suffering the most now, after the humerus injury.

Aleix Espargaró, after the slipstream of “Pecco” Bagnaia was the first leader of the second classification, although behind the Australian Jack Miller He surpassed them both, with the world champion, Joan Mir (Suzuki GSX RR), in fourth place, although it did not last long in that position, as Aprilia regained first place on the next lap.

Quartararo “jumped to the fore” to command the time table just before entering his workshop to change rear tires.

Marc Márquez did not hit the track until just over seven minutes remained and then he did so in the wake of South African Brad Binder (KTM RC 16), who in the morning equaled the top speed record of 362.4 km / h. that the French Johann Zarco (Ducati Desmosedici GP21) had achieved at the Losail circuit (Qatar).

And his first attempt at a fast lap was annulled for exceeding the limits of the track when Fabio Quartararo set a new circuit record by riding in 1: 45.187, which no one could take from him.

With Quartararo, “PEcco” Bagnaia and Johann Zarco also finished in the first row, with Aleix Espargaró, Jack Miller and Brad Binder, in the second.

The third was for Miguel Oliveira (KTM RC 16), Alex Rins (Suzuki GSX RR) and Joan Mir (Suzuki GSX RR) and in the fourth the Italian Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha YZR M 1), Marc Márquez and Pol Espargaró (Repsol Honda RC 213 V).

Moto3: Tatsuki Suzuki achieves pole position and Pedro Acosta will start second

The Japanese Tatsuki suzuki (Honda) set the best time for the start formation of the Italian Grand Prix of Moto3 at the Mugello circuit, with the Spanish Pedro Acosta (KTM) second in his best practice ranking of the season.

The scare of the day was given by the Swiss Jason dupasquier (KTM), which suffered a severe crash at the last moment of second qualifying and at turn nine of the track. The Japanese Ayumu Sasaki (KTM) and the Spanish Jeremy Alcoba (Honda) were involved in the accident. Dupasquier had to be treated on the same asphalt by the championship medical assistance in order to be transferred by helicopter to a medical center.

