Fabio Quartararo conquers Mugello and achieves his fourth consecutive pole

Don’t say pole, say Fabio Quartararo. The Frenchman was once again the fastest rider in the qualifying session of the Italian GP and already accumulates four consecutive poles. As in Portimao, Jerez and Le Mans, the ‘Diablo’ has set the best lap with a 1: 45.187 which also breaks the track record. A record with which he has surpassed by just over two tenths Pecco Bagnaia, another of the riders who is building the increasingly visible generational relay in MotoGP. For its part, Johann Zarco was third, relegating Aleix Espargaró to fourth position after a great Q2 by the Aprilia rider.

Q1 began with two roosters among the participants, Marc Márquez and Maverick Viñales. And the two roosters have done nothing but ‘peck’ during the session. The # 93 has not hidden his serious physical problems and he’s dedicated himself to following the Yamaha rider almost every lap. The perfect move for Cervera’s, since Marc Márquez set the best time in Q1 with a time of 1: 45.924. Aleix Espargaró has finished to an exact tenth, leaving Viñales like the great defeated, who will start 13th after finishing third. Enea Bastiani, Takaaki Nakagami, Michele Pirro and Luca Marini will come out after # 12

Pecco Bagnaia has felt very comfortable on the Ducati GP21 at his home circuit.

Overcome this particular duel of ‘veterans’ in Q1, although at his age using this term is almost offensive, Q2 started. A session in which the ‘new sage’ continues to demonstrate her credentials. And at this point, at least when it comes to one-lap competitiveness, there is one driver above the rest. In fact, Fabio Quartararo has scored his fourth consecutive pole after signing a time of 1: 45.187. Neither Pecco Bagnaia nor, ultimately, Johann Zarco have managed to get close to the Yamaha rider, later penalized in the race for different reasons in Jerez – compartment syndrome – or Le Mans – rain.

Luca Marini will race with ‘il tricolore’ in the MotoGP Italian GP

With Quartararo, Bagnaia and Zarco taking over the first line of the grid, Aleix Espargaró has had to settle for fourth position, in what was his best Q2 with Aprilia, both in terms of position – as in Brno 2020 – and in terms of sensations. For its part, Jack Miller will start fifth and Brad Binder sixth in the KTM resurrection attempt. In fact, Miguel Oliveira was seventh, thus leaving the Suzuki of Álex Rins and Joan Mir behind. Already in the fourth row of the grid we find Franco Morbidelli already the two Repsol Honda riders, with Marc Márquez ahead of Pol Espargaró.

Qualifying results (Q2) of the MotoGP 2021 Italian GP

