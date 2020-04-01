We all know Fabio Fognini, a volatile and charismatic player where they exist and with enormous talent available to very few tennis players. His somewhat unruly attitude at times keeps him one step below what his tennis could achieve. However, the one from San Remo is one of the most loved people on the circuit, and when he has to get serious to talk about tennis news he does it. The Italian granted an interview to La Stampa, where he took stock of these last weeks and affirms that he will not travel to the Asian tour if it were played.

How difficult it is for you to be confined at home: “I am anxious enough for this to end as soon as possible. When it dawns, I am used to going out and training and now that situation cannot be done. It is a very surreal situation and my key is to keep my head occupied as long as possible. During these days I have sanded some chairs, I have put antioxidant on them and I have painted a door. They are things that relax me and I like to do, but for which I generally do not have time because I am all over the world playing tournaments “.

Criticism of Roland Garros for the decision made: “I do not agree with playing Roland Garros just one week after the US Open. I understand that it is necessary to recover, but both tournaments are very worn out and are too close on the calendar. I am not talking about me, but for people like Nadal or Djokovic, who always make it to the final rounds, playing four weeks in a row best-of-five sets is not healthy. “

Fognini does not believe that Nadal gets off the US Open: “I don’t think Rafa will do that. The only big tennis player who could fall out of a Grand Slam would be Federer, and because the Laver Cup coincides with the Roland Garros dispute. I am in contact with the ATP and I know that they are working very hard to not harm ourselves. If this crisis continues with the passing of the weeks, we run the risk that we will not have more tennis during this year. I have decided that this year I will not do the tour of China in October, regardless of whether the situation is already there normalized. “

Against tennis being played behind closed doors: “I am in contact with many circuit players such as Feliciano, Wawrinka or Dimitrov, and all of them agree that they do not want to play tournaments behind closed doors. We care a lot about sponsors, but we play for the public. I have played behind closed doors in the last Davis Cup tie and it was very sad. Tennis without fans is of no use. “

