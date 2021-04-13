Fabio Fognini: “My character has made me lose many games, tournaments and money”

He is one of the most talented tennis players on the circuit. Fabio Fognini is the last champion of the 1,000 Masters of Monte Carlo and the last executioner of Rafael Nadal in the land of the Principality. The Italian, during his time at the AnyTech365 Andaluca Open, reviews his career at MARCA.

Does your sport continue to motivate you like the first day? I am motivated in the competition. The whole day-to-day routine costs me more. But at the same time, with the experience I have, I know that the routine feeds me on a physical level. I am lucky that if I am physically well, my tennis comes out. The last fast track tour was not positive. I felt bad in Acapulco and in Miami. I caught a virus and it has not let me squeeze my game 100% and the result was bad, you have already started a family. In your situation is tennis no longer the number one priority? Obviously. Like everything in life there is always a beginning, a continuation and then you see things in a different way. I see tennis from another point of view. I keep playing because it is my job, I like it a lot and I am very competitive. When I don’t play, and I don’t want to lie, things have changed. I am more for my family, my children, for Flavia. But continue as long as you have that fire inside to compete. I want to give myself another chance for everything that happened last year with the operation on my ankles. I want to close my career in a positive way. Would you like your children to be tennis players? Not at the moment. Does it help you that your wife Flavia has been a tennis player and understands her profession? It helps me a lot because she has lived tennis, she has lived the circuit for many years. Without their support, everything would be much more difficult. Before traveling to Australia, I was not very clear about the confinement, then five weeks away from home … Zero room because I did not know if my ankles were okay. I had many doubts in my head and she pushed me to make the trip. He told me: ‘this is your job, we are going to suffer it now and we have to do it’. After his words, I packed my bag and left for eight weeks.

A rumor has come out several times that Flavia had considered going back. To what extent is it true? ”I tried to get him back. But the truth is that it is hard with two children, one has four and the other one and a half. When we only had Federico I made her doubt a little bit, that she would play the tournaments she liked the most. When she got pregnant for the second time that idea was over. Without her strong character on the dance floor she would have gotten to where she got? I think yes and at the same time I think not. On the negative side, it has made me lose a lot of money, a lot of games and a lot of tournaments. I am not ashamed to say so. Ranking? Maybe it could have gone beyond nine or not. To have been number five, four or three in the world, if that meant changing myself even if I didn’t like it, then I say no. I’m not going to change. When I retire, I will be able to say that I have been sincere, that the real Fabio Fognini has been seen. No masks. You have beaten Rafael Nadal four times, three on clay. What makes it so difficult to beat him? Rafa is Rafa and he could spend a whole day explaining what he means. I have had a career in which I have met the best in history. When I qualified for the second week of a Grand Slam I was already happy because I was playing Nadal, Djokovic or Federer. Sometimes Murray, sometimes Del Potro. Those who come from behind will be lucky because in two, three, four years they won’t have to compete with them. I think I have beaten Rafa because I have a game that bothers him a bit. Especially when I am well, I have blows that do not give him time. Mentally and physically he destroys you and to win you need to have the perfect day.

There is much difference between playing with the five sets at Roland Garros than doing it in another scenario? He plays in the center because he has won a million times in Paris. I played there with him one year and lost in three hard sets. Hopefully I can play again because I always want to play with the best in the best scenarios for them. That means I’m in a good round, ATP allows sleeping at home this week. You reside near Monte Carlo. Where are you staying? I stay at the hotel because it is more comfortable and easier. Flavia and the children will be home.

The future of world tennis passes through Lorenzo Musetti and Jannik Sinner? The future of Italian tennis passes through them. In Spain there is also a very good one (Carlos Alcaraz). Would you like to win the Davis Cup with the new generation? I have always liked the Davis Cup and I have fought for my country. We have a very good team with Matteo, Jannik, Musseti, Sonego … Winning it will be a dream.

