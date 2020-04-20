The Italian tennis player Fabio Fognini gave an interview to Corriere Della Sera, where he spoke about all the news in the tennis world, currently stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic that is plaguing the whole world, and where he sees it as very complicated that tennis can be restarted this season. He also confessed what he will do when he decides to hang the racket.

Return to normality in the tennis world: “It is hard for me to think that we can see tennis again in the near future. I feel sorry for the big tournaments that give many points, but the situation at the moment is chaotic. If tennis returned after summer, I think I would not play any tournament on the Asian continent. It was there that all this originated. I am not afraid of getting the virus, but of transmitting it to my partner or my children. “

Flavia joked that from this confinement she would either get pregnant for the third time or divorced: “I would like to have another child, but I think it is still very early. I would like Flavia to return to play on the circuit in 2021, just like Kim Clijsters did. I have spoken with Schiavone and Barazzutti so they can train her. I I would be in charge of managing the calendar correctly “, confessed the eleventh racket of the men’s circuit with a laugh.

When will you retire from professional tennis ?: “At the moment I am not thinking about my withdrawal, but I think that situation will occur when I am not competitive. Right now I am in the eleventh position in the ranking, competing very well in the best tournaments on the circuit. I still have the objective of being able to win great things like a Grand Slam or the Masters 1000 in Rome, for being able to come out as champion at home in front of all the Italian public “.

Possibility that the Masters 1000 in Rome will be played elsewhere and on another surface: “I understand the director of the tournament to want to do the tournament itself, but I think that if this were to happen, the name of the tournament should be changed. When we talk about the Masters 1000 in Rome we are talking about the Foro Italico. If the tournament happened to be played in Milan, Turin or Cagliari the name should be changed, since the essence would be different “.

It seems to him a real madness to think about resuming football: “It’s crazy. Thousands of people have died and are still thinking about soccer. It seems as if they don’t care about people’s health. This seems to be just business. What is the use of playing a game of soccer behind closed doors? Can you imagine watching Milan matches with San Siro empty? It’s incredible. “

What will be your future when you decide to quit tennis ?: “I have been talking to Flavia for the last few days. It is clear to me that it does not happen to be the coach of some young tennis player. I would not mind opening a school and exploiting all the young talent. I see myself as the owner of a tennis club , since I consider that I have a good eye to find tennis talent. It is one of the ideas that goes through my head, “concluded the Italian player.

.