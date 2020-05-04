Many people do not understand that behind a tennis player, there is always a person. With their feelings, their fears, with their problems … Behind a defeat there can be a thousand reasons. Players are not robots and feel and suffer like any of us. Only they (or the people who work in this world of tennis) know how hard it is to have a family and spend much of the year away from home, practically alone, away from them. Fabio Fognini He went through Behind the racquet to open his heart and express his fears about this fact, as well as revealed an unknown detail about the story behind his title in Monte Carlo.

“The worst part of the year for me is the one that takes place between December and January, when it is time to fly again. I have a long preseason, I see friends, I go to dinner and that’s when I return to the road. I get sick the days before I have to leave. Sometimes I catch a cold or sometimes it gives me a fever, but I tell myself that everything will be fine. This has been the case for the last 10 years. This happens to me because after being in At home, with my friends and my family, it seems that I am living another life.

I remember the moment when my first son was eight months old and Flavia and I were in Miami during the preseason. That moment was unique. I was about to fly to Australia and I started crying like a child. I couldn’t imagine leaving them.

There have been times in my career where I have had thoughts about taking time. The first time I had no choice. I was 18 years old and my wrist hurt a lot. The doctor told me that having surgery was the only option. He was very nervous, he was very young and he didn’t know what an operation meant. The doctor told me that he had a 50% chance of never playing tennis again. To this day, I have not yet had to undergo surgery and I appreciate the decision I made.

Two years ago, I started the season very badly. On the ground tour, I had a couple of losses in the first few rounds and I had no confidence. For the past three months, I kept telling myself that I needed time to rest. I was alone during the South American land tour and in Miami. I felt lonely and the little time I had in between to see my family was not enough. I kept wondering what to do. I found some motivation and told myself that I should go on and on.

In Monte Carlo, he was losing 6-4 4-1 in the first round. Not only did I manage to come back from that match, but I also won the tournament. I squeezed harder than ever to get out of that first round and ended up with the best result of my entire life.

The first passion of my life was soccer. There were times when I preferred to play soccer than tennis but it is difficult to say this when tennis has given me everything in life. It is difficult because tennis is now a job for me, not a sport. Soccer is my favorite sport and I watch it as much as I can. Soccer is incredible but tennis gave me the responsibility I wanted because if I lose, it is because of me, just as if I win. “

“The worst time of the year for me is between December and January when I am really close to flying again. I have a long pre season, see friends, some good dinners, and then I get back on the road. I always get sick days before I am about to leave. Sometimes a fever or a cough, and I just tell myself it is going to be okay. it has been like this for about 10 years. It happens because after having the chance to be at home, close to family and friends, it is almost like I am part of another life. I am still practicing but to have the chance to catch up with everyone doesn’t really happen during the season. I remember my first child being eight months old, and Flavia and I were in Miami again for pre season. That time was unique. I was about to fly out to Australia and I began to cry like a baby. I just couldn’t imagine leaving them.⁣ was It was two years ago and I started off the season really poorly. I started the clay season with a couple first round losses and no confidence. During the three months before I kept telling myself that I needed time off to rest. That I should practice and just get ready for Monte Carlo. I was alone during the South American swing and also Miami. I felt lonely and the little time I got to see my family in between wasn’t enough. I kept asking myself what should be doing. I found some motivation and told myself I should stay and fight. I was down 6-4, 4-1, break point during the first round of Monte Carlo. I not only managed to come back in that match, but I won the tournament. I pushed harder than I have before to get myself through that first match and ended with the best result of my life. ⁣ ⁣ My first passion was football. There were times I rather play football than tennis but it is tough to say that when tennis gave me this life. It is difficult because tennis is a job now, not a sport. Football is my favorite sport and I watch as much as I can. It was when I was younger when I decided tennis was for me. Football was amazing but tennis gave me the responsibility I wanted. If I lose it is on me just like it is if I win. ” @fabiofogna ⁣ ⁣ Go to behindtheracquet.com for extended stories, podcast and merch. A post shared by Behind The Racquet (@behindtheracquet) on May 3, 2020 at 8:59 PDT

.