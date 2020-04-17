Being a professional tennis player requires a bomb-proof competitive spirit, a desire to win whenever you approach the sick and make the best version out for years in each game. Fabio Fognini He flaunts that spirit in his own way, with customary honesty and a rather muffled sense of diplomacy, acknowledging that he was upset by the hatching of Matteo Berrettini and Jannik Sinner. He had already suggested a certain resentment towards the new values ​​of his country that could take away his prominence, and in an interview for SkySports24 collected by TennisCircus, he makes clear his position regarding this and many other burning issues of today.

-How are you handling the confinement. “The truth is that I miss playing a lot, but I think we should not do it until everything is over and we have full health security. I am not in favor of competing behind closed doors and I think we should not rush to return,” said the player. from San Rema, who is spending time with his family and trying to keep fit. “I am in contact with colleagues from the circuit such as Feli, Grigor or Stan, to keep track of how the situation is going and keep us informed,” he revealed in another clear demonstration of the close relationships that exist in the world of tennis.

-What to do with the Rome tournament. The stance of the event’s director, Angelo Binaghi, is being very stubborn in his attempt to look for options to play the tournament, even moving its venue. However, Fabio is not for the job. “Rome is irreplaceable, the genesis of the tournament is the Foro Italico, everything would change a lot if we go somewhere else. I understand the need for the federation to carry out the tournament in any way, but I don’t think we should do it,” said Fabio, current number 11 of the ranking and whose best record in the Roman event was the quarterfinals of 2018.

-Successful Davis Cup options. Italian tennis is in frank growth and the fact of being surrounded by Berrettini and Sinner gives Fabio a golden opportunity to do something big with the azzurra. “We have talent, but to win you need an intelligent team and willing to sacrifice for the collective good. We have the necessary players to be strong candidates, but we must build a team that is in harmony with each other,” he said, making clear his reservations towards the new values. “Anyway, I don’t like the new Davis Cup format, not having five-set matches is a negative thing for the competition.”

-I recite towards Berrettini and Sinner. Human and sincere; This is how Fabio shows himself when he recognizes a feeling of certain envy or resentment towards young people who can displace him from the elite. “They have a good race ahead and it is obvious that the more Italians there are in the elite, the better, although I recognize that the hatching of Matteo caused me some discomfort. I have known how to channel it in motivation to continue competing. As for Jannik, he has not yet done nothing. You have to be patient with him and not put pressure on him. He is a good boy so I hope things go well for him, “said the charismatic Fabio Fognini, genius and figure.

