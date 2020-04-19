Goalkeeper Fábio, from Cruzeiro, thinks that football needs a way to guarantee the return of the Brazilian Serie A. The 39-year-old says that a round of games without fans can be an alternative at this point in the game.

-Each situation has to be analyzed with transparency and experiencing the current moment. If we think about playing again with open gates, of course everyone wants fans at the stadiums, the great asset is the fans. But we have to experience what happens today in our country. If we put more obstacles, we will have great difficulty in returning to competitions and we could be up to a year without football, if we do not have a totally broad view of what we experience in the world – said the goalkeeper in an interview with Rádio Itatiaia.

Fábio believes that the presence of fans can be important back on the playing fields, which were paralyzed by the coronavirus pandemic.

-Difficult days, uncertainties, we hear many things to say, but nothing that is yet to materialize. It has both aspects, health and our profession. There have been many meetings, but no definite path to be followed yet and that makes us uneasy. Moment of sadness for the losses all over the world – said Fábio.

Fábio thinks that the public can safely return to the stadium- (Bruno Haddad / Cruzeiro)

Photo: Lance!

Fábio wants to use the return of competitions as a way for Cruzeiro to follow his return to the first division.

-It is a different moment for all of us Cruzeiro fans, fans, Management Council. It’s a delicate situation, but whoever is in Cruzeiro today wants the greatest good, which is the club again in the First Division. Readjustment of wages is the least, the most important is that we manage to put Cruzeiro in the place that deserves, for history, victories and achievements, which is the First Division – he said.

Minas Gerais football has been at a standstill since March 16, when Mineiro had to be interrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

