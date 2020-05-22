Cruzeiro goalkeeper Fábio has made strong statements in recent days. The celestial shirt 1 commented on Rogério Ceni’s passage, citing that there was a lack of skill of the coach in Raposa and that yes, there was a “fry” of some athletes with the former coach.

Fábio followed his little saga of revelations and defined the management of Wagner Pires de Sá as “total disgrace”, but who still has hope for the club’s recovery and the goodwill of the president-elect, Sérgio Rodrigues, who takes office on June 1st.

– It is our expectation that everything will improve. After a year and a half of much confusion in politics, since the election that elected Wagner, from then on there were always many problems related to politics behind the scenes. We hope that, now with Sérgio, a new stage can put Cruzeiro back on track, as it was in the vast majority of Cruzeiro’s history. You have to emphasize that, you cannot erase history for a year and a half of total disgrace in all aspects – said the goalkeeper in an interview with SporTV.

Fábio has been giving revealing statements in recent days and regretted the team’s difficulties- (Bruno Haddad / Cruzeiro)

The archer said that the news of the loss of six points in Serie B even before it started, upset the squad and believes that there will be no further punishment if the celestial team does not quite R $ 11 million in FIFA for the debt to Zorya, from Ukraine, from the purchase of Willian Bigode, in 2015. Fox has until the 29th of this month to pay the bill.

-We were all very saddened by the news. We went to find out if it was true, because today, unfortunately, they report many things that are untrue. We had a meeting with the managers themselves, who said it was true. It certainly upsets us all, but we were all aware of this difficulty that we were going to encounter in 2020. It is atypical for the vast majority, especially for our fans, who have experienced Cruzeiro over the past few decades. I also see a very strong political side, we could have avoided that – said the goalkeeper, showing confidence that the club will suffer another loss of points.

– There is a possibility of losing six more points, but I do not believe it will lose. There will be people to pay this bill, the money appears. People who have been in professional football for more than 20 years know the backstage. It could have appeared earlier, but unfortunately this political environment makes it very difficult. We didn’t know who the president would be, and that creates discomfort. The biggest loser with all this is Cruzeiro – he concluded.

