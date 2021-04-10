Fabián ‘TNT’ Maidana vs Carlos Córdoba, LIVE STREAM, SEE FIGHT IN PERU AND MEXICO, TODAY APRIL 9, 2021, ON LINE

TAnd we tell how, when, schedule, billboard, where to see the boxing evening live and for free, Fabian ‘TNT’ Maidana vs Carlos Córdoba, the billboard will take place in Mary Terán de Weiss, Argentina, the Friday, April 9.

PREVIOUS

This Friday the world of Argentine boxing promises to be paralyzed and there will be a fight that will steal all eyes: Fabian Maidana will be measured nothing less than before Carlos Cordoba at the Mary Terán.

Nickname ‘TNT’, Maidana has a backpack more than loaded to be the younger brother of ‘Chinese’ who is considered one of the most explosive and charismatic boxers of recent times in the country of tango.

DATE:

April 10, 2020

SCHEDULE:

21:30 🇦🇷🇺🇾

20:30 🇨🇱🇧🇴🇻🇪🇵🇾

19:30 🇨🇴🇵🇪🇪🇨

20:30 🇩🇴

19:30 🇵🇦

18:30 🇳🇮🇬🇹🇸🇻🇨🇷

STADIUM:

Mary Terán de Weiss, Argentina

TRANSMISSION LINKS

TO WATCH THE FIGHT IN HD CLICK HERE

