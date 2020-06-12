Newcastle defender Fabian Schär has compared the current situation regarding training to be like starting football as a child.

The Premier League returns from a three-month break next week after play was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Clubs have been allowed to resume contact training for a number of weeks now but strict protocols remain around the training grounds to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Schär explained the scenario at Newcastle’s Darsley Park facilities to Sky Sports.

The 28-year-old said: “I feel like the time when when I was maybe 12 or 13.

“You change your clothes at home, you go to training, you take your waters, go to the pitch and train and then go straight home.

“It is a little bit weird but the most important thing for me is that we are back in training.

“I had missed the lads and the feeling of training and contact with my team-mates. Of course it is not the same.

“There is no actual dressing room at the minute, which is very important in football, but you have to take what you can get.”

🗣️ “I & # 039; m sure there & # 039; s more to come!” Steve Bruce spoke to NUFC TV about goalscorer Joelinton – who has impressed since #NUFC returned to action recently – and today & # 039; s 3-2 behind-closed-doors friendly win against @ Boro.https: //t.co/HItiRjqq6R @ fun88eng pic.twitter.com/gAQpwLo3Jx – Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 9, 2020

Newcastle pick things back up against Sheffield United at St.James ’Park on June 21 and their quest for Wembley will continue on June 27 in the FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester City.