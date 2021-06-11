Fabián Ruiz refuses to renew and De Laurentiis puts a price of 60 million euros

06/11/2021

Act. At 11:21 CEST

Daniel Guillen

The Naples midfielder, Fabian Ruiz, would have rejected two renewal proposals by De Laurentiis and this would have put a market price of 60 million euros, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport. The Spanish international He has two more years of contract with the Italian team, but the strong interest of Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid do not ensure its continuity.

The ex of Betis, who He is focused on the national team and is an important player for Luis Enrique ahead of the start of the European Championship., would have rejected the latest extension proposal by Naples, with an approximate salary of 3 million euros net per season. The player He would not look down on returning to Spain and asks for a somewhat higher figure: 4.5 million per year.

The Spanish arrived in the Neapolitan city in 2018 in exchange for 30 million euros and he has become one of the best players in Italian football, which would have aroused the interest of Atlético de Madrid and, above all, FC Barcelona. According to Catalunya Ràdio, the club would present a formal offer for the player in the coming days, although far from the pretensions of the Naples board.

An excellent midfielder

Fabián Ruiz has uncovered himself as a total midfielder in Naples after starting to excel at Real Betis. At the age of 25, the player has reached an ideal point of maturity to make the leap to one of the great teams in Europe. The Spanish coach, Luis Enrique, has called him up regularly in recent months and will be an important figure for Spain in the Eurocup.

In this season, the Spaniard has played 42 official matches between all competitions and has scored four goals. Already without Gattuso, Napoli aspires to start a new stage with Spalletti and they expect Fabián to be one of the most important players.