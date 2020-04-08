Telemundo-

Fabián Ríos He surprised his followers by showing his exercise routine, but it is not the classic training, because the actor found the best companion to maintain his figure during these days of isolation.

The husband of Yuli Ferreira He shared a video in which he can be seen exercising his muscular arms with his baby. David Rios, one year old.

“Around here, training with my boy,” wrote the actor along with the cute clip that already has more than 300,000 views on Instagram.

It is worth mentioning that, at his young age, little David already has a profile on the social network and has just over 93,000 followers.

Look how cute the baby looks exercising with his dad.

