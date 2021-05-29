Fabián, on Atlético’s agenda

05/28/2021 at 8:47 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

Once the League title has been celebrated, Atlético de Madrid has begun to survey the market in search of signings that can reinforce the squad for next season. According to Il Corriere dello Sport, the Spanish international Fabián Ruiz, who currently plays for Napoli, is one of the main targets of the mattress team.

Big moves are expected in Atlético de Madrid’s midfield during the next transfer window. The departure of Lucas Torreira, who already announced that his intention was to return to Argentina to be close to his family, added to the inclusion of Herrera in the market and the low level shown by Saúl during this season force the board to shuffle names to fill these positions, and Fabian is the favorite.

Interest in Fabián is by no means a novelty. Last summer, after announcing the departure of Thomas to Arsenal, Atlético tried the signing of the former Betis, but Napoli did not yield. However, the situation has changed radically this season. With the southern Italian team out of the Champions League, some of its stars could leave the squad.

Although the conditions are more favorable than last season, this does not mean that the departure of the Spanish international is easy. Naples has valued it at 60 million, a price that Atlético will try to reduce by including some players. Francisco Montero, a defender who has played for Besiktas on loan this season, likes in Italy as a possible replacement for Kalidou Koulibaly, whose departure has also been speculated in recent months.