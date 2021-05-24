Fabian Oefner, the photographer who disintegrates sports cars | Motor

Look carefully at this photo. It is not an infographic design. Each of the pieces seen in the image is real.

We are so used to computer-generated special effects that sometimes they go unnoticed or we don’t value handcrafted artwork.

Photography of a disintegrated Lamborghini Miura what you can see in the opening photo is 100% real picture. It is a composition created by Swiss photographer Fabian Oefner, which has taken two years to complete.

Oefner has taken apart a Lamborghini Miura piece by piece, down to the last screw, and has photographed each one of them. Then he has put them together to create one of his famous breakups. You can see how he does it in this video, where it is also appreciated the deconstruction of an Audi R8:

You surely know Fabian Oefner for his famous photos of balloons and exploding objects, captured with ultra-fast camera.

He is also passionate about cars, so he started creating scale car deconstructions: he demolished them, and he photographed them with the parts out.

But one day a friend of his told him that he was going to disassemble his 1972 Lamborghini Miura to restore it, and he proposed a pretty crazy idea: Why not do one of his famous deconstructions, but on a real scale?

Fabian Oefner didn’t think twice: he spent two years in a garage disassembling the Lamborghini piece by piece, and photographing every last screw, as seen in the video. Even the mechanics who helped him recognized that there were parts they had never seen before, because many car components are changed whole when they break down, they are not disassembled.

This touch screen car radio with rear parking camera lets you take hands-free calls or watch movies and other content on the screen.

After photographing more than 1,500 pieces, Oefner used a computer to compose the photograph. He positioned each of them to make it look like the car had just been disintegrated, and captured with a super fast camera.

The effect is so perfect that, as the photographer himself admits, 95% of people will see the photograph, think it was created by computer in a couple of days, and skip it. But for Oefner it is enough that 5% that will stop at the picture, you will realize that all the pieces are real, and you will wonder who had the crazy idea to do that. Or better yet: Is it a real image of a disintegration? A real photo of an impossible moment?

These are questions that only true art can ask. And that is what Fabian Oefner achieves with his photographs.