Fabián Estay places Tigres and Atlas as his favorites for the final of the Liga MX Femenil

The sports analyst Fabian Estay of the Fox Sports MX network, placed the teams of UANL Tigers and the Guadalajara Atlas as his favorites for the final of the Liga MX Femenil, within the Guardians Tournament 2021.

The final will be Atlas against Tigres. What Tigres is doing is wonderful, especially after beating América and displaying them in that way, with the biggest win in the history of the league, “was Fabián Estay’s message.

The former Chilean footballer spoke for the Radio Fox Sports program, where he made it clear that his two favorite teams to reach the final of the women’s league are Atlas and Tigres, at the moment both teams arrive.

The Tigres team will face the Rayadas team in the Classic Regio in the semifinals, while the Atlas will compete for the pass to the final against the Chivas within the Tapatío Derby, in two interesting series.

