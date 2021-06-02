Fabasoft Business Process Cloud achieves SOC 2 compliance certification

Security requirements validated in accordance with international attestation standard

Fabasoft has completed the SOC 2 audit for its Fabasoft Business Process Cloud. The auditing company PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft (PwC), from Germany, has issued the audit report, which explains how the solution meets the SOC 2 criteria in the field of security.

In the framework of an exhaustive audit process, PwC validated compliance with the Trust Services Criteria (TSC) established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). To this end, the existing internal control mechanisms were examined and documented, covering aspects such as risk minimization, access controls, supervisory measures and communication.

The audit was carried out in accordance with the international certification standard ISAE 3000 and evaluated both the suitability and the effectiveness of the controls carried out within a defined audit period. Fabasoft received the final results of the audit in the form of an extensive report. The SOC 2 criteria stipulate that service organizations must ensure the confidentiality and security of data during processing and storage, that it can be accessed at any time, and that controls are in place to protect the confidentiality and privacy of the information. The report also includes the service auditor’s specific test procedures to determine the operating effectiveness of the controls.

“Fabasoft is very committed to information security and data privacy. The SOC 2 audit underlines once again the fact that Fabasoft’s cloud services for our clients and their data are based on security standards. more comprehensive, “adds Andreas Dangl, Executive of Fabasoft’s Cloud Services Business Unit.

About Fabasoft Business Process Cloud

In Fabasoft Business Process Cloud, companies exchange digital content without barriers between organizations, IT infrastructures and countries. Features such as automatic syncing, versioning, auditing, digital document signing, and automated workflows facilitate collaboration and ensure transparency. For use cases including contract management and technical document and data management in the industrial sector, Fabasoft offers out-of-the-box ready-to-use products without the need for a labor-intensive IT project.

About Fabasoft

Fabasoft is among Europe’s leading cloud service providers and software product companies for managing digital documents, electronic documents, processes and electronic files.

