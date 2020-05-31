F5, a leader in solutions that guarantee the security and delivery of corporate applications, announces revenues of US $ 583.4 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2020, ended on March 31, 2020. The revenue reflects a 7% growth over the $ 544.9 million earned in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Software revenue grew 96%.

François Locoh-Donou, CEO and President of F5, says that, during the second quarter, it was possible to see a rapid acceptance of the company’s software offerings. Due to the global pandemic (COVID-19), especially in the last month of the quarter (March), there was a greater demand for capacity, as customers sought to scale quickly – and in some cases, massively – the infrastructure dedicated to remote access . The goal was to keep your employees safe, at home, and business processes running at full speed. “Companies around the world have turned to F5 to ensure consistent remote access, supporting the delivery and security of their mission-critical applications,” he said.

Software-oriented business model

Withstanding all this sudden demand, literally overnight, was only possible thanks to the transformation of F5 into a more software-oriented business model. It was possible to incorporate greater resilience to the company’s business, which guaranteed 65% of recurring revenues, USD 182 million in cash flow from operations and investments, which totaled USD 1 billion at the end of the second quarter. “In this way, we can face the economic uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. We are confident that our multi-cloud vision, our investments and our innovation are well aligned with the needs of customers in the short, medium and long term”, says François Locoh- Donou.

Business perspective

For the third quarter of fiscal 2020, ending June 30, 2020, F5 expects to distribute GAAP and non-GAAP revenue in the range of USD 555 million to USD 585 million, with non-GAAP income in the range of USD 1.91 to USD 2.13 per diluted share.

Second quarter performance summary

Following the acquisition of Shape Security, to provide transparency to what the F5 management believes reflects its ongoing business results, F5 is reporting both GAAP and non-GAAP revenue.

GAAP revenue of USD 583.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 reflects a 7% growth from USD 544.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

Non-GAAP revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was USD 585.6 million, reflecting a 7% growth in total revenue and 96% in software revenue over the prior year period.

GAAP net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was USD 61.4 million, or USD 1.00 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of USD 116.1 million, or USD 1.93 per share. diluted, from the second quarter of fiscal year 2019.

The second quarter non-GAAP net income for fiscal year 2020 was USD 135.9 million, or USD 2.23 per diluted share, compared to USD 154.4 million, or USD 2.57 per diluted share, of second quarter of fiscal year 2019. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 excludes USD 51.2 million in share-based compensation, USD 23.5 million in acquisition-related charges, US 8.6 million amortization of acquired intangible assets, and USD 1.3 million in costs of leaving the facility.

See too:

Is Pele overrated? Editor of L! assesses controversy created by English website



This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra