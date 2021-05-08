F3 starts in Barcelona with victory for Smolyar

05/08/2021 at 2:11 PM CEST

Alexander Smolyar (ART GP) has taken victory in the first race of the season in F3, which has been held at the Circuit de Barcelona, ​​within the framework of the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix. The young Russian driver has prevailed ahead from Clement novalak (Trident) and the rookie Caio Collet (MP Motorsport).

Smolyar , who started second on the inverted grid system, after pole position was yesterday for Hauger has snatched the lead from Jonny Edgar (Carlin) in the fourth lap of the 22 of the race, when passing him in the DRS zone.

Juan Manuel Correa, who was returning to competition after his very serious accident in 2019 at Spa, in which Anthoine Hubert died, has finished his first race in the top fifteen.

The Trident Pilot Jack Doohan, son of the MotoGP champion Mick Doohan, I know He qualified second on Friday and for those who started 11th today, although he did not have a good race and finished 17th

For his part, Arthur Leclerc , brother of the Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, was forced into the pits on lap 14 after suffering a puncture to the left rear, which brought him down in the standings to 28th.

This afternoon the second race of the F3 will be held at the Circuit. The first 12 of the first race will reverse their positions on the grid and Enzo Fittipaldi (Charouz) will start on pole, in front of David schumacher (Trident).