Formula 2 and Formula 3 plan to kick off their 2020 season in Austria in early July alongside Formula 1. The Grand Circus satellite categories require fewer staff to operate during a conventional racing weekend.

According to the portal ..net, Formula 2 and Formula 3 plan to start their 2020 action alongside Formula 1 in early July in Austria. The appointment at the Red Bull Ring is the sixth round of the F2 championship and the fourth round of F3, the only ones that have not yet been postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

The inaugural appointment of the 2020 season of Formula 2 and Formula 3 was scheduled for March 22 in Bahrain. Following its suspension, Chase Carey has recently announced that Formula 1 will travel there in December to contest the Grand Prix.

The Formula 1 satellite categories were already formulating as companions of the queen category for Austria in the original 2020 calendar. Now, they want to maintain their road map and after Austria, compete in Silverstone – the next round scheduled if there is no unforeseen event. -.

Bringing staff and drivers in Formula 2 and Formula 3 can be an obstacle. The Great Circus wants to displace as few people as possible and the first races will be behind closed doors to preserve the health of fans and workers.

However, satellite categories require less human and material resources to operate on a conventional racing weekend. If Formula 1 runs, hopefully so will the lower categories.

The same medium that reports the information has tried to contact both categories to confirm that this will happen. However, it has received no response in this regard.

