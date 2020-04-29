Formula 1 plans to start the season in Austria

Marko assures that the ‘opening acts’ categories would not be a problem in Austria

Everything indicates that the F1 opening stages, F2 and F3, will be launched on the occasion of the GP of Austria and Great Britain, scheduled for four consecutive weekends in July.

Liberty wants these ‘opening’ categories to accompany them in the tests that are held in Europe, fearing that many teams may collapse.

Trevor Carlin sighed with relief for this “because our teams are very fragile, much more than F1. Our economic model is based on the sponsors and the money that the drivers contribute”, which in many cases is the same. Although in the case of Carlin its two pilots, Yuki Tsunoda and Jehan Daruvala, are part of the Red Bull program and this ensures its financing.

The teams do not receive a hard from the promoters, although the races are offered by TV. It is the only match they can offer to sponsors. It is the ‘price’ of being, as Enzo Coloni said at the time when Bernie was still owner and lord of the ‘circus’: “The important thing is that we are close to Bernie.”

It is true that this implies having more people in the venues, at least 400 more people, and it is not desirable in tests that are held “behind closed doors” precisely so as to reduce the chances of contagion.

Helmut Marko has pointed out that this is not a problem in Austria because both paddocks are separated and far apart and the same is true at Silverstone. The problem may be that the F2 and F3 teams do not have their own hospitalities, but are unique and shared by everyone. But the absence of spectators will free up additional parking space, so that there may be more separation between the teams in these categories.

As for the rest of the calendar, everything will depend on the number of Grand Prix that are held in Europe, including Sochi and Baku, in addition to Bahrain and Abu Dhabi in the case of the F2. Arguably, a minimum 10-race schedule is feasible.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.