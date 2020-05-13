The season would start on the first weekend of July in Austria

They are still considering replacing the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya with Hockenheim

At the end of April, Formula 1 announced the first tints of the 2020 season calendar, the starting gun for which should come in July on the occasion of the Austrian GP. On this occasion, the new draft of the lower categories hints at what the bulk of the Grand Circus season will be like.

It was Chase Carey himself who was responsible for unveiling the Formula 1 roadmap. On the first weekend of July, the premier class of motorsports would start the season at the Red Bull Ring, to continue the subsequent weeks in Europe and, Starting in late September, set course for Asia and America.

This announcement came with an infinity of unknowns, but according to the British magazine Autosport, the Formula 2 and Formula 3 teams received a draft schedule for the 2020 season last Monday in an online meeting that shows how much of it will be of the F1 season.

The season would start in Austria with a double race –5 and 12 July–, and then head to Great Britain, where Silverstone would also have a double event. Later Hockenheim or Barcelona would come – the only question on the calendar -, and then run in Hungary, Belgium and Italy. In Azerbaijan and Russia only Formula 2 runs, and the season would end in December with Bahrain and Abu Dhabi. The first races – especially the European tour – will be behind closed doors.

DRAFT CALENDAR OF F2 AND F3

Austria – July 5 Austria – July 12 Great Britain – July 26 Great Britain – August 2 Hockenheim or Barcelona – August 9 Hungary – August 23 Belgium – August 30 Italy – September 6 Azerbaijan – September 20 – F2 only – Russia – September 27 – F2 only – Bahrain – December 6 Abu Dhabi – December 13

Of course, this calendar is not official, just a draft, so there could be variations with the final calendar. Until a couple of days ago, as veteran journalist José María Rubio collected on Autopista, the FIA ​​was considering not going to Great Britain – which gave rise to the rumors of Hockenheim or Portimao – and going directly from Austria to Hungary. What is clear is that it is not long before the new calendar is known … and Pirelli, just in case, asks Formula 1 swiftness.

