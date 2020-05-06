The idea is to start with 135 million euros of ceiling in 2021

In 2022, the amount would drop to 130 and in 2023, to 125

Setting a budget limit of 135 million euros for 2021 will be only the first step in a plan to lower spending levels set for three seasons, until 2023.

The original idea of ​​Formula 1 was to limit spending in 2021 to 160 million euros, but the coronavirus crisis has brought this amount down to 135 million euros.

The plan, according to the British newspaper Evening Standard, is to continue reducing this amount progressively in three years. Thus, in 2022 the ceiling would drop at 130 million euros and in 2023, at 125 million euros. After months of negotiations, a few days ago it emerged that the teams had finally reached an agreement to limit spending.

Guenther Steiner, head of a Ferrari client team, understands that top teams do not want to accept a low spending limit. “I think working with 90 million euros is very difficult for the big teams. We also need to respect what they are doing, but on the other hand, I think that at this moment the FIA ​​president understands that the budget ceiling needs to be adapted to everyone “says Steiner.

“His decision will be based on facts and not on politics or partial opinions. So I think we are close to an agreement. We have not reached it yet, so I do not want to claim victory,” shares the head of Haas on the decisions regarding 2022 and 2023.

A priori Ferrari agrees to drop to 125 million euros, but in 2023, as we counted here. A year before, in 2022, the Scuderia was against having such a low limit because it remembers that the fact that they are going to have totally new cars in two years requires a greater investment.

