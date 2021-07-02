“F1”, “Zelda” and “Space Jam”, the most outstanding video games of July

The high temperatures and the desire for the beach typical of the month of July are not usually conducive to large video game launches, however, this month interesting titles such as “F1 2021”, “Cris Tales”, “Chernobylite”, “Samurai Warrior 5” or classics like “Legend of Zelda” or “Space Jam”.

Formula 1 lovers will be able to enjoy from July 16 the latest title developed by Codemaster and Electronic Arts for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC. Put yourself in the shoes of Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Carlos Sainz or Max Verstappen and reach the top of the podium in the world motorsport par excellence.

In addition, this month of July will bring the launch of games that, although they are not great franchises, they look very good. This is the case, for example, of “Cris Tales”, a Japanese role-playing video game for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch developed by the Colombian Dreams Uncorporated and which will be published by Modus Games from July 20.

A tribute to the great JRPGs (Japanese role-playing games) with very artistic graphics and in which Crisbell, a Time Magician, embarks on a journey to save the world from a dark future.

Another game that looks very interesting is “Chernobylite”, an adventure inspired by the nuclear accident in the mid-1980s in which the mystery and the action are assured and in which the player must investigate the disappearances of several people in the contaminated area of ​​this city in northern Ukraine.

The title, developed and edited by The Farm 51, It will be released on July 27 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, PlayStation and Xbox Series, the same platforms on which “Forgotten City”, another action title from Modern Storyteller, will appear a day later, in which the player will travel to ancient Rome to investigate a hidden mystery and prevent history from changing.

For those addicted to action and combat video games (“hack and slash”) comes the fifth installment of the mythical “Samurai Warriors”, which will be available on July 27 for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch.

Precisely for this hybrid Nintendo device (desktop and portable at the same time), another of the great classics of this Japanese giant also goes on sale this month, “The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD”, a classic action adventure that came out originally for Wii in 2011 and which has been improved and adapted for the Switch gameplay.

And so that the fun does not stop, lovers of the mythical movie “Space Jam”, in which the Looney Tunes entered the world of basketball at the hands of the historic NBA player, Michael Jordan, will now be able to enjoy the game of the new installment of this film, which will be released in theaters on July 16 and in which another American basketball star, Lebron James, takes center stage.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy The Game” will go on sale at the same time as the film exclusively for Xbox One and Xbox Series, and in it the developer Digital Eclipse has created a side-scrolling arcade game, with a retro style , aimed at all audiences and in which the followers have been key to its creation.

One of the most original games to be published this month is undoubtedly “Where the Heart Leads”, an exclusive title for Play Station (PS4 and PS5) that mixes reality and fiction and in which the player will accompany his character to throughout his life in what will be a vital and very realistic experience.

Fans of the “anime” will be able to enjoy a large number of titles such as: “Ys IX: Monstrum Nox” (July 9 for PC, PS4 and Switch); “Cotton Reboot!” (July 20 for PS4 and Switch); “Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed” (July 23 for PS4, PC and Switch); “The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles” (July 27 for PS4, PC and Switch) or “Blaster Master Zero 3” (July 29 for PS4 and Switch).

Not forgetting some DLC (downloadable content) like the “Watch Dogs Legion”; the new installment of Microsoft’s renowned flight simulation saga, “Microsoft Flight Simulator”, “Nier Re[in]carnatio, based on the NieR saga for mobile devices (iOS and Android); And, although it has no fixed release date, this July could see the last of “Pokemon Unite” for Switch.