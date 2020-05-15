Fans can have fun with their friends in a virtual Grand Prix

The facility will also have a restaurant and a merchandising store

It will open next June 1 in Utrecht

Formula 1 will open a Simracing center under its name in the city of Utrecht in the Netherlands with a whopping more than 60 simulators. In this installation, fans can enjoy together with family and friends the virtual experience of the Great Circus.

The Official Formula 1 Racing Center will open next June 1 in the Dutch city of Utrecht. The building will be open and comply with the strictest hygiene conditions in accordance with the guidelines of the Government of the Netherlands.

“Given the growing popularity of Formula 1 in the Netherlands, we are delighted to open the first Official F1 Racing Center in Utrecht. Here, all fans of all ages and levels will be welcome to experience what it is like to drive a virtual car of Formula 1 “, said Niels Roodenburg, director of the center.

The facility will have 60 simulators with the official video game of Formula 1High-quality steering wheels with force feedback and wind simulation.

The main idea is to attract the youngest to the world of the Great Circus and make them enjoy the races in the most realistic way possible through the screens. Measures already common since the arrival of Liberty Media to the leadership of the category to enhance the image of Formula 1 globally.

Fans will be able to invite their family and friends to compete in a virtual complete Grand Prix: free practice, qualification and race. In addition, the center’s workers will act as “virtual commissioners” and will be in charge of facilitating adaptation to the simulator for any novice.

To attend, you will first require a prior reservation that can be made through the following link. The Official Racing Center will also have a restaurant and an official merchandise store of the queen category.

