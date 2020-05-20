They compare the situation with that in Australia

Maximum care will be taken to avoid massive infections

Formula 1 halted its season hours before it started when one of McLaren’s mechanics tested positive for coronavirus. Since then, the competition has been on hiatus and the cars are expected to return to action in July in Europe. The FIA ​​is clear that an isolated case will not paralyze the category again.

However, the president of the medical commission has made it clear that all necessary measures will be taken to guarantee the safety of the entire paddock. He further alleges that today they are more prepared to face this situation if it were to occur.

“I think the situation is quite different between Melbourne and the present because knowledge of the virus is different. It is possible to prevent and anticipate quite a lot in many things,” he said in statements collected by the American portal Motorsport.com.

Despite the idea of ​​not stopping the competition if someone contracts the virus, the FIA ​​is cautious and will only act in this way if the infected are a small group of people.

“If we only have one positive case, or perhaps ten positive cases, it is possible to manage it perfectly with a follow-up and a special path for those positive cases. Medically speaking, it is not a problem,” he assured.

In this way, Formula 1 will not continue forward no matter what happens, but will study at each moment what the specific situation is and what may happen from it.

“In terms of consequences at a sporting and media level, it is quite different. We have to try and anticipate that to know where the line is from which it is impossible to continue. But I consider that it is not a problem for us now,” manifested to finish.

It should be remembered that the FIA ​​is already preparing a protocol to avoid infections or isolate positive cases. One of the actions would be to carry out a test during the GP week every 48 hours. In this way, the entire paddock would be under strict supervision and the risk of massive contagion would decrease significantly.

