F1 technical director gives an example of a pit stop

You want to guarantee security throughout the season

Pat Symonds, technical director of Formula 1, is convinced that social distancing will not be able to be maintained at all times, as in a pit-stop for example, but he will try to guarantee maximum security throughout the season.

The coronavirus has been and is a headache for Formula 1. After several months of organizing behind the scenes, the schedule for the European tour that will start the 2020 season has been unveiled this morning.

They have also unveiled a series of measures they will take to try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Among them, the social distancing in the paddock. However, Pat Symonds believes that it cannot always be fulfilled.

“There are aspects of a Grand Prix that really impede social distancing. Fans must understand that not everyone will be two meters apart. You cannot imagine a pit stop in which that happens, so we must take more precautions.”

“It is an incredibly complex operation that is changing day by day, as regulations and our understanding change, but we want to ensure safety above all. That is our critical mission,” said Pat Symonds, speaking to Enginuity, according to the Evening Standard media.

On the other hand, despite the ban on fans entering the first races of the season, the British engineer ensures that the drivers will be more motivated than ever when the action returns.

“The moment the drivers get into the cars, the moment the visors drop, there is only one thing that matters: winning the race. In Austria, everyone will notice differently, old habits will have to change ”

“It is going to be as exciting as ever, maybe even more exciting than ever as there is now a period of time involved. You just have to be there all the time and I think it will be a great season,” said Symonds to conclude. .

