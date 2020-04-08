The category works to guarantee the continuity of the teams and the sport

F1 liquidity eases slightly in a crisis full of uncertainties

The coronavirus crisis threatens the existence of several teams, however, Formula 1 is preparing economically to guarantee their survival.

Formula 1 will increase its loans and draw on its 370 million euro cash reserves to pay teams and cover overhead if the 2020 season is to be canceled, according to risk rating agency Moody’s.

Teams’ revenue comes from three sources: sponsorship, team owner payments, and cash prizes paid by F1. The dispute of fewer races reduces all this income.

Prize money represents the teams’ biggest source of income. Most of the prize money comes from 47% of F1 profits, which is divided into two parts, Forbes explains. One goes to the ten teams according to the positions in which they finish the World Cup, while the other is distributed in equal amounts and goes to the teams that have finished in the top ten in two of the last three years.

The fact that the teams have secured the payments gives tranquility to the investors of Formula 1, since if they did not receive this money, they could fail and that would jeopardize the celebration of the 2021 season.

“This is a great opportunity to cut spending dramatically, something that F1 has long needed,” says a source Forbes mentions. “I don’t remember who said ‘never waste a crisis’, but the current situation is the classic example. It will allow you to do things that no one would do under normal circumstances. The UK government is not going to give up on F1, some of the teams They have very limited resources and rich teams depend on manufacturers, who are about to suffer from meat problems. Without radical actions, it could be the end of F1 as we know it, “adds this source.

To ensure F1 continuity, therefore, it is also important that F1 reserves are sufficient. “Assessing liquidity if canceled all season is complex and there is a certain degree of risk that liquidity is not enough, although Moody’s considers this risk to be low. In case of being at the limit, Forbes recalls that the F1 can rely on its owners, the Liberty Media Corporation, a resource-rich company right now.

