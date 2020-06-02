Formula 1 will have a series of novelties, as was seen after the publication of a revised calendar of eight races on Tuesday, in which the Red Bull Ring of Austria and the British circuit of Silverstone will host two Grand Prix without an audience each, in July and August, respectively.

The season, which originally predicted a record 22 events, has been suspended since the March 15 opening race in Australia was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now the first race of the year will take place in Austria on July 5 and a second, designated as the Steiermark Grand Prix in honor of the Spielberg region in which the Red Bull-owned circuit is located, a week later.

It will be the first time that a track hosts two championship events in the same season, the first time that a season starts in Austria and also the first time that a race takes place behind closed doors.

Then the ten teams will travel east to race for a third successive weekend at the Hungaroring in Budapest on July 19 before returning home, all under carefully controlled conditions.

Silverstone, which hosted the first race of an F1 world championship in 1950, is expected to host the UK Grand Prix on August 2 and the 70th anniversary GP of the sport on August 9.

A two-week quarantine is expected to take effect on British soil for most newcomers to the country from June 8, but F1 should be part of an exemption for elite sporting events.

The Circuit de Catalunya de Barcelona will set the stage for the Spanish GP on August 16 to complete the set before another break, after which there will be two consecutive races in Spa, Belgium, and Monza, Italy, on 30 August and September 6.

Formula 2 and Formula 3 races will also take place on the same weekends.

