From Britain they assure that Hamilton will kneel in Austria as a protest

F1 will allow using stickers with messages on cars

The Formula 1 community will be able to show their support for the ‘Black Lives Matter’ campaign during the Grand Prix, either with gestures like kneeling or with stickers with messages on the cars.

Drivers and teams will be able to support the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement during the Grand Prix, according to Sky Sports. The Formula 1 authorities agree with signs of solidarity such as the gesture of kneeling down or the idea of ​​wearing a sticker with a message in their cars.

Yesterday the British newspaper Daily Mail announced that Hamilton plans to kneel at the Austrian GP as a sign of protest. SoyMotor.com has contacted Mercedes to try to confirm this information, but we have not received a response.

Lewis Hamilton has raised his voice against racism in the wake of the death of African-American George Floyd, and both Mercedes and Formula 1 have applauded his gestures to make visible the discrimination suffered by African-Americans.

F1 is aware that beyond Hamilton’s messages, racist killings are injustices that as a sport have an obligation to report. On Monday, FIA President Jean Todt has insisted that they are determined to fight discrimination of any kind and has made it clear that one of their goals is to improve the diversity of motor sports.

“The FIA ​​is a global actor and its role does not stop at the borders of motor sport and mobility. Our Federation will continue to be guided by all matters of motor sports and mobility by the Fundamental Principles of the Statutes, which ensure that the FIA ​​should fight any form of discrimination, especially for skin color, religion, ethnicity or social origins, “Todt explained in a recent speech.

“Since we promote gender equality with the Women’s Motor Commission, we must promote diversity in motor sports,” added Todt to finish.

