F1 | What a blunder! The surprise for Alonso’s birthday that ruined Vettel

There is no doubt that Sebastian vettel he is a better pilot than executor of surprises. Fernando Alonso and the German were at a press conference prior to the Hungarian Grand Prix and, while the Asturian was congratulated by the journalist on his 40th birthday, Vettel launched a confetti cannon with the confusion that the opening was on the opposite side.

The scene caused laughter among those present, including of course an Alonso who followed the joke with a “That’s why I asked you to change seats … You were practicing to the other side”. The rest of the confetti, how could it be otherwise, ended up scattered on the ground.

Alonso and Vettel will face each other in what will be the eleventh World Championship Grand Prix in the city of Mogyoród, the two of the leading positions with the eleventh and tenth position respectively. Dutch Max verstappen lead the championship with 185 points, closely followed by Lewis hamilton with 177.